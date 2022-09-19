CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte’s curbside recycling services will be delayed due to staff shortages, the City of Charlotte announced Monday.

The bi-weekly services are provided by a local vendor that is going through staffing shortages at the moment, causing the delay in residential recycling.

City officials said residents can dispose of recycling by taking items to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Disposals are subject to fee charges.

Charlotte residents can also receive updates on services by texting the day of service to 73224.