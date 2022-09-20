CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crack cocaine dealer from Charlotte was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Timothy Herron, 48, of Charlotte, will serve over 19 years after pleading guilty to distributing heroin and cocaine last year, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police began investigating Herron after receiving a tip in January of 2021 that he had been storing guns and selling drugs from a hotel near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Heroin, crack, cocaine, and two stolen guns were seized during a search of the hotel room and Herron was arrested.

Herron has a criminal history that includes drug-related charges and robbery.