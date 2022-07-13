CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The world’s largest coloring page is printed and is in Charlotte for a world record attempt. This week, more than 200 kids from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Parks & Recreation have been at Crayola IDEAworks coloring on the giant page to help break the world record.



There are more than 1,400 JUMBO Crayola crayons available for the coloring page that is more than 1,000 square feet. A company in the Netherlands set the previous record in 2021 at 770 square feet.



Organizers say the coloring page in Charlotte is made of vinyl so it can withstand the summer heat and possible rain showers. The page is also unique to the Queen City, showing landmarks like the Duke Energy building and the water tower at Camp North End.



“I think for me the most important element is being a part of something that is highlighting a city that is already so colorful and creative on its own. It’s kinda the perfect home for us to be here and to get to our doodles and representations of everything and make a stamp on Charlotte is something that is really important to us,” said Creative Line Director, Kevin Britton.



Following the coloring this week, the page will be on display inside Crayola IDEAWorks at Camp North End through July 31. Organizers plan to take pictures of the coloring page and send it off to leaders at the Guinness Book of World Records to ensure the record is recorded.



Tickets to Crayola IDEAWorks are available here.