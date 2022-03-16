CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One dad is trying to bring in hundreds of men to help mentor young boys. The push against violence comes as three teens were shot in two shootings this week.

A 14-year-old boy is dead, a 13-year-old boy is in the hospital, and police are searching for a killer after a shooting Tuesday night on Baltimore Avenue in south Charlotte.

“It’s our turn and it’s our duty to make sure that we reach out to them and tell them that there’s a better way of living than pulling the trigger,” said Will Adams.

Adams is tired of seeing scenes like the one Tuesday night.

“My son was 15 years old when he got killed, so of course that hits home,” said Adams.

Will Adams Jr., an innocent victim, was shot and killed years ago in a crime spree. Will Jr., nicknamed “TruBlue,” was the inspiration for his father to start an anti-violence group, Team TruBlue.

“Kind of create a love atmosphere so that these kids are not afraid to come to school and learn and also the teachers are not afraid to come to school and teach the kids,” said Adams.

This school year alone police seized 25 guns from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses.

“Senseless violence going on with these teens and these teenagers,” said Adams.

Adams is working to recruit hundreds of men to go into schools and volunteer to walk the hallways and talk to teens during lunch and before and after school.

The “Lunch Buddies” program he started at a CMS school years ago was successful.

“Those kids actually graduated ahead of their class, by us just simply going in, taking a few hours out of our day to go into this school and show these kids some love and the love paid off,” said Adams.

He’s working to continue talking tough to teens before it’s too late.

“Once you pull the trigger, there’s no way to go back,” said Adams.

Team TruBlue plans to hold an event to get volunteers to sign up to mentor in schools. They haven’t set a date for that yet. They will run a background check on potential volunteers and hope to grow the program to reach more teens at school.

Queen City News obtained the email sent to parents from the principal of Randolph Middle School about the 14-year-old boy who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting:

Hello Randolph Middle School families. This is Principal Woods with an important message. Our school community is saddened by the news about a shooting that took the life of a Randolph Middle School student. Our thoughts are with the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.



Grief counseling services will be available this week for any student or staff member who calls the school. We want to make sure students know support is always available to them. Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of service to your family during this time. Thank you for your support of Randolph Middle School.