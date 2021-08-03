Violence ‘interrupters’ will be placed along Beatties Ford Road corridor

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte city leaders discussed a new initiative to curb violence along Beatties Ford Road at a briefing on Tuesday.

Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap, Charlotte City Council member Larken Egleston, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham, and the Youth Advocate Programs (YAP) site supervisor Belton Platt were all in attendance.

The initiative will focus on the Beatties Ford Road corridor and will involve ‘interrupters that will work along the corridor to reduce violence in the community.

58 homicides have been reported so far in Charlotte in 2021.