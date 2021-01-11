Charlotte City Councilmember James Mitchell announces resignation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Councilmember James Mitchell announced his resignation from the Charlotte City Council Monday, according to Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt.

Eiselt said Mitchell’s resignation is effective at 5 p.m. Monday.

“His experience and service to the City of Charlotte will be missed,” the mayor pro tem said.

Mitchell, a Charlotte native, was in his third term as an at-large council member. He previously served as the district 2 council member from 1999 to 2013.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more about what led to Mitchell’s abrupt resignation. He is scheduled to speak answer questions at 5 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

