CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte City Councilmember Braxton Winston is calling for peace after three deadly shootings over a 36-hour period in the Queen City.

On Sunday, Winston was asked on Twitter if he had any comments about recent violence. Winston called for solidarity and solace among neighbors, while noting that there is a gun problem on city streets.

“We must treat each other better as a community,” Winston said in a tweet, “Most shootings in QC occur over petty conflicts. We need a culture of love over violence.”

Winston called the number of guns in the community a ‘public health crisis.’

“There are too many guns in our community,” Winston continued, “…Our govt should approach it as such.”

One person was killed around noon Saturday near West Boulevard. CMPD responded to the 5700 block of Leake Street for shots fired calls. Officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree with a victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC and has not been identified.

Earlier Saturday, a 20-year-old man showed up at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Jaquan Krider was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. Investigators believe that Krider was shot on the 900 block of Brookshire Blvd. and are treating his death as a homicide.

On Friday morning, 26-year-old Herbert Eaton was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near 7900 Philadelphia Court in a residential community not far from Northlake Mall. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In all three of the shootings, no suspects have been named and the motives for each shooting is not yet clear. All three remain under active investigation by CMPD.