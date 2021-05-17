Charlotte City Council to discuss single-family zoning, ‘2040 Comprehensive Plan’ Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte City Council is meeting Monday night to discuss zoning and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. This special meeting gives the Council a chance to pick and choose some of the controversial policy changes to the plan.

One of the biggest points of disagreement has to do with policy 2.1, which abolishes single-family zoning across the City of Charlotte.

The council spent hours in last Monday’s meeting proposing changes to the 2040 Comp Plan. The city planning staff had a week to implement the council’s suggested changes, but Councilman Tariq Bokhari was disappointed with what they came up with.

“The changes that the planning director sent back, are an indication that we can no longer trust him,” Bokhari said. “So, I’m not fully convinced that we’re going to come to the right conclusion tonight, just because we haven’t been handed back what we asked staff to go do.”

Although Bokhari agrees with almost all of the goals of the 2040 Plan, he doesn’t agree with many of the ways the plan attempts to achieve them.

“It should be an aspirational outcome level that this whole community, whether your neighborhood, your government, your elected or your developer can get behind. And that’s what I mean, to me, the purpose of the comp plan. And for us to sit here and say, well, we’re just going to jam this through, even though most other parties are not comfortable with it. It completely defeats the purpose of a comp plan,” Bokhari said.

But Sam Spencer, the chair of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Committee completely disagrees with Bokhair. Spencer released a blog post rebuttal to those who oppose the plan.

“The vote tonight is really about, do we want to have more neighbors? Do we want to have more affordable housing? Do we want to be able to continue to be a welcoming city where everybody can live and thrive?” Spencer said.

Spencer often referenced the Real Estate Building Coalition, REBIC, in his post and used many of their arguments against the plan as a way to explain his position.

“The dubious claim that housing will get more expensive under the proposed plan. This is the real estate’s language for opposing Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs), which happen to be their number one objection to the 2040 Plan,” Spencer wrote.

But REBIC stands by their stance of opposition and wrote in a press release:

“The campaign leaders are asking that the city leaders consider recommended changes to the regulations outlined in the plan to keep housing costs more affordable. The campaign’s key objectives include:

● Access to quality housing that is affordable to the full range of residents

● Ensuring the plan is fiscally responsible — and considers the costs on all citizens and small business owners

● Keeping Charlotte’s unique identity and character, while not implementing regulations that will increase the already high cost of housing – exacerbating the city’s current housing affordability problem”