CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City Council has a packed agenda for Monday’s monthly business meeting. They’re asking for public input on several big-ticket items, including airport improvements and housing projects.

City leaders are asking the public to share their thoughts on the city’s 2023 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.

The city anticipates it will receive $12.5 million in federal funding, which would go towards providing better homeownership opportunities, rental assistance, sustainability initiatives, and housing programs for individuals with HIV and AIDS.

On top of that, the city council is set to vote on how they’ll spend the remaining $12.4 million of its Housing Trust Fund. They propose breaking the money down into seven affordable housing projects, creating more than 600 new units.

In the past 20 years, the Housing Trust Fund has allocated $210 million toward creating 10,869 affordable housing units and 888 shelter beds. Leaders say they still need about 30,000 units in the city.

“It’s almost like the best of times and the worst of times in reference to housing in Charlotte. Certainly, we clearly understand what we have to do,” said Councilman Malcolm Graham. “There is no microwave solution to solving the problem. The only thing that we can do is to continue to invest in housing.”

Council will also ask for public input on this year’s proposed airport revenue bonds worth $725 million. If issued, the bonds would improve the terminal lobby and provide financing for phase two of the Concourse A expansion and taxiway improvements.

Also on the agenda – the council will vote on whether or not to make the SouthPark neighborhood a seventh municipal district in the city.

They’ll also vote to approve a $3.7 million contract to purchase diesel fuel for CATS, a $42 million contract for grading land for a new airport taxiway and allocate the use of $9.6 million in federal COVID recovery funds to go to local non-profit organizations.