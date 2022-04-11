CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Housing in the Queen City seems like it is getting more expensive by the day, but city leaders are hoping to bring some relief to that problem.

On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council is set to approve more than $12 million to go towards affordable housing.

City leaders could be approving that last bit of money from the Housing Trust Fund and it will be going towards 600 new affordable housing units.

The Charlotte City Council established the Housing Trust Fund over 20 years ago to provide financing to developers for affordable housing.

The voter-approved housing bonds have mostly been spent, but the council still has $12.4 million to dish out. Monday night’s vote will allow city staff to distribute the $12.4 million to developers who are constructing the affordable housing, most of which will be rentals.

There will only be 17 townhomes dedicated to homeownership, authorities said.

Some of the council members raised concerns about the lack of homeownership affordable housing being built. QCN is expecting that discussion will continue Monday night before the vote.

QCN will be at Monday’s meeting and have the latest updates tonight at 10 p.m.