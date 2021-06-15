Charlotte City Council passes 2022 budget, includes salary increase for mayor, councilmembers

CHARLOTTE— The Charlotte City Council officially passed the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, 10-1, in Monday night’s meeting.

The 2.7 billion dollar budget includes increased funding to a variety of agencies including Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, arts and culture, and salary increases for the mayor and City Council.

The only Councilmember not to vote for the budget was Tariq Bokhari. Bokhari said the only reason he refused to pass the budget was due to the salary spikes for the council and mayor.

Under FY 2022, the mayor will be getting an over 40% salary increase and the council will be getting a 51% salary increase.

Bokhari said he believes this will attract the wrong type of candidates since serving on the council is supposed to be an act of great sacrifice. On top of that, Bokhari said due to the pandemic and financial difficulties of the city, the timing is very off.

But the other council members voted to pass FY 2022 despite the salary bumps.