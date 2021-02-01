Charlotte City Council expected to vote on and fill vacant seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on and fill its vacant seat on Monday following last month’s resignation by one of its members.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. and will be held virtually. All members as well as Mayor Vi Lyles will be in attendance.

The at-large seat was held by long-standing member James Mitchell’s until earlier this month. A new job meant a conflict of interest for the councilman and he stepped aside.

The council was able to narrow the hefty list of 143 applicants down to 106, and 68 of those applicants spoke in the special City Council meeting held over Zoom.