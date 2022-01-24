Charlotte City Council approves upgrades to dangerous intersection

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council voted to approve a new project that will decrease car accidents and increase public safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is going to address the safety issue at the intersection at Albemarle and Reddman road.

Lost Trust: The unraveling of the Marlboro County sheriff’s office

NCDOT did an evaluation of crash history at that intersection and found out there is a re-occurring trend of angle crashes for cars leaving a driveway, and immediately going west. To combat those consistent crashes, NCDOT will be putting in a concrete median, which will restrict left turns from in and out of the driveway.

Even though this project might increase traffic in the area, Councilman Matt Newton thinks it’s a great step in addressing this safety issue.

“I just wanted to take a moment and thank NCDOT, for recognizing the need at this intersection and providing the full funding for this request. And then I also wanted to thank CDOT, as well as Angela, very in particular for their hard work on this, especially understanding with CDOT taking a proactive role here in understanding how traffic is going to increase in the area given Eastland redevelopment,” Newton said.

NCDOT will be footing the bill for the improvements. City staff says they expect NCDOT to begin design and construction at the beginning of the summer.