Charlotte celebrates Black Restaurant Week amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Right now, you can support black-owned businesses in the Queen City during Charlotte Black Restaurant Week as some businesses continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte Black Restaurant Week couldn’t have come at a better time for some black business owners who have felt the impacts of coronavirus.

Delicious looking food is what you can expect if you’re headed to Cuzzo’s Cuisine on Tuckaseegee Road. It’s one of a dozen black-owned restaurants, food trucks and vendors serving some of the most mouthwatering food in the queen city.

For the last four years, Chef Andarrio Johnson has been a part of getting more black businesses recognized and said the community has always shown up.

“It means a lot just for the exposure and getting our name of there even more,” Johnson said. “Charlotte pretty much made Cuzzo’s.”

The pandemic has taken a toll on some parts of the business. Under state law, restaurants and bars in North Carolina can only operate at 50 percent capacity. Johnson is having customers wait outside for their order to ensure they are following social distancing guidelines.

“It has its ups and downs,” Johnson said. “But for the most part it kind of helped us a little bit but the catering part kind of got hit hard.”

From now and until the end of the month you can support black-owned businesses by stopping in and grabbing food at a discounted price. Customers said the support is important.

So if you’re in the mode for some sautéed shrimp, wings or mac and cheese it’s no secret where to go. Johnson said small black businesses could use the help.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Freshwaters

Sweet creations of charlotte

Lulus maryland-style chicken & seafood

True blue catering & more

Cuzzo’s cuisine

Koffee kup

Ruthie’s

The nappy chef

Lawan’s soulfood

Mr. Seafood charlotte

Renaldo’s culinary experience

Bw sweets bakery

Hip hop smoothies

Candy’s sweets n treats

Stats charlotte.

The event ends October 31st.