CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All over Charlotte on Wednesday, people were celebrating Ash Wednesday.

For the first time in two years, they won’t have to wear masks or social distance.

Though it was Ash Wednesday, marking the official start of Lent, there was one word many kept using to describe Mass.

“I think this was the normal congregation, the number of people that would be on Ash Wednesday on normal times,” said George Niebuhr.

Normal.

It’s been more of a dream than reality these past two years.

“There were so many people here today,” said Laurie, George’s wife.

More than 150 people filled up The Cathedral of Saint Patrick on Wednesday. Many were maskless and closer than they have been in years.

“We are all too relieved to find ourselves at this moment at this place,” said Monsignor Patrick Winslow.

The Monsignor has helped lead the diocese during COVID. HE said it’s hard to imagine what was going on two years ago and how it would change everything.

“I don’t think many people really thought how long it would last and how deeply it would affect our society and our Church,” said Winslow.

It’s not just the Catholic Church that was impacted, but religions all over. COVID drained donations and impacted the faith of many.

Winslow said they were preparing for a major drop in donations at the time.

“We would follow the same general trends as the economy,” said Winslow. “We braced for the worst and were always, always remarkably surprised by the giving nature of our people.”

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. It’s a time for reflection in the Catholic faith. Many were happy that this time, they won’t be doing it virtually or alone.