CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Marty Hochertz, a coach on the staff for Charlotte Catholic High School’s football team has died, the school announced on Wednesday.

Rest In Peace Coach…✝️ https://t.co/Kkr3fIPH39 — CCHS Football (@Catholic_FB) March 30, 2022

He died overnight, the school posted on its Twitter account. The cause of his death has not been released.

“It is with great sadness to report that our beloved coach and teacher Mr. Marty Hochertz passed away overnight. Please join us as we pray for the Hochertz family. We appreciate your support and understanding as our students, family members, and colleagues grieve this terrible loss,” Charlotte Catholic tweeted.

Hochertz was a member of the Social Studies Department. He taught Politics and Honors Politics classes, according to his biography on the school’s website.

The Cougars won the 3A state championships in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Hochertz was the head coach.