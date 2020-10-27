Charlotte car thief who assaulted and robbed his grandmother is sentenced

A Charlotte man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for two carjackings and guns charges, the Epartment of Justice announced on Tuesday.
Dejuan Evans, 30, was charged for the incident, which occurred in June of 2018. He held a victim at gunpoint at a 7-eleven lo0cated on N. Tryon St. and stole their pickup truck.
Two days later Evans and an acquaintance assaulted and robbed Evans’ grandmother, taking her purse along with her ATM card.
In July Evans robbed another victim who was delivering a pizza to an apartment complex in Charlotte.
The crimes were committed while Evans was awaiting trial for a separate robbery charge.
