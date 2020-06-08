Charlotte captain is shoved by white protester in chaotic scene (VIDEO)

Fox 46 cameras captured a tense moment as a white protester shoved a CMPD officer to the ground Monday afternoon near the government center in uptown.

(WARNING: Some of the muffled audio may be graphic)

CMPD Captain Brad Koch found himself surrounded by protesters. CMPD has been facilitating protests throughout the city of Charlotte over the last two weeks.

Koch can be seen being shoved by a white protester, and appears to try and apprehend the protester. A number of protesters tried to come to his defense and ultimately Koch was separated from the group. He appears to be radioing for help following the melee.

Koch was involved in an incident on Sunday that resulted in the arrest of two ‘agitators’ late Sunday night during a protest.

