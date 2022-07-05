CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Businesses across Charlotte are closing their doors this month, giving staff much-needed time off.

Inside the South 21 Family Restaurant on Brookshire Boulevard, the lunch break is more than a burger and fries.

“It’s like a family here,” customer Marvin Pewitt said.

Marvin said he might change his order each visit, but he always gets what he calls the best lunch in town.

“This is my favorite place to eat lunch,” Pewitt said. “They have the best food for the best price at just about any place I eat.”

Starting Monday, he will have to go somewhere else for lunch. The workers who have greeted him weekly are getting a two-week paid vacation.

“The last two years, we did just a week, so this year I said, we are going to do a full two weeks,” owner of South 21 Family Restaurant Johnny Katopodis said.

He says he and his staff need a break after working through the pandemic, long hours, and shortages.

“Just get away and don’t even think about this place and what we go through each day because it is a tough business. I don’t think people realize how difficult this thing is,” Katopodis said.

The restaurant is one of the multiple locations taking time off. Signs on doors across the Queen City read the same message, ‘closed for vacation.”

“It’s been tough for a lot of people,” employee Katherine Salley said.

Salley has worked at South 21 for 14 years.

“I look forward to coming to work every day. It’s really fun. We have the best customers and the best boss. He is really good to us,” Salley said.

Next week she is using her two-week vacation to hop on a plan for the first time.

“Yes, I am taking my daughter to Vegas and the Grand Canyons,” Salley said.