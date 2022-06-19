CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of young men in the Queen City is making a positive impact on the community. Boy Scouts Troop 63 marks 90 years of service in 2023. The group grows every year, and some parents drive their boys close to an hour to be a part of this particular group.

Troop 63 meets every Tuesday night at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Each meeting the scouts recite the oath, law, and mission before learning a new skill. When Queen City News visited, the troop was practicing how to pitch a tent for summer camp.

“I’m most excited for the scouts that are beginning a new camping experience to sort of gain new knowledge to the merit badge system,” Anderson Watson from Troop 63 said. “Eventually, they become closer friends. This kind of gives them an experience that they’ve never had before.”

It’s more than the outdoors. Scouts learn leadership, communication, cooking, and more. The scouts say the meetings are safe spaces.

“Sometimes there was some stressful stuff in the school year, thank God it’s over, that you can just vent to your friends about and talk to them about that you wouldn’t be able to do if you didn’t have access to scouting,” Dylan Lee-Cooper from Troop 63 said.

The group is made up of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. Assistant Scout Master Aaron Johnson says some scouts travel from as far away as Gastonia and Concord.

“I think the biggest thing is the church supports us and they push it forward,” Johnson said. “We started building a legacy of excellence and then other parents from the area see that and they want their children to be involved in it.”

In the first Court of Honor ceremony since 2019, 14 young men from Troop 63 earned the Eagle Scout Rank, the highest honor. Only 6% of boy scouts make it there, their success inspires other young scouts.

“[When I make it, I’d be a Black Eagle Scout, which is like less than 1%,” Jacob Johnson from Troop 63 said. “This troop has had a lot and I want to be a part of that like history.”

For the Johnsons, it’s a family affair. Aaron and his son Jacob have a chance to bond while learning valuable skills.

“I forced him to be an assistant Cubmaster when I was a tiger, and then he did it, and then he kept going up, which was awesome. Thank you much,” Jacob Johnson said.

The troop plants seeds of service in young people in the Beatties Ford Road neighborhood and beyond.

“Success breeds success,” Aaron Johnson said. “So if they already know that they’ve racked up over years and years of work, then they want to have another challenge outside of this. They know they can do it.”

The scouts will spend the week at summer camp. The leader says his goal is for all the Boy Scouts to get to the Eagle Scout level, which includes a service project. “Just give it a try, and research it a bit,” Anderson Watson said.