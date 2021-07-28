Bomb squad discusses replica military explosive found on Queens Road West

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Bomb Squad discussed their recovery of a replicated military explosive device that was found along the side of the by a person who was just going for a stroll in the high-end Queens Road West neighborhood in Dilworth.

The bomb squad department has 13 certified technicians, all of who have HAZMAT and bomb certifications, that cover the area.

The bomb squad, CMPD officers, and Charlotte Fire responded to calls regarding the device last Thursday. The device was safely removed and bomb squad officials said the person walking did the right thing by calling it in and sending a photo.