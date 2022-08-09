CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman who fraudulently obtained more than $200,000 in a bank scheme has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC said.

Charles Morgan Harrell, 58, of Charlotte, will serve five years in prison for bank fraud.

From 2020 to 2021, Harrell operated a bank fraud scheme across North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and other locations, documents showed. She stole mail including individual and business checks from Charlotte area mailboxes, including residential mailboxes.

Harrell fraudulently obtained more than $200,000 in the scheme and used victims’ identities to buy a car and rent homes, documents stated.