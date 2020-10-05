Charlotte Ballet adjusts to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dance class is back in session inside the Charlotte Ballet in uptown.

North Carolina’s oldest professional dance company closed its building doors in March because of the pandemic. They immediately transitioned to providing online, remote instruction for their dancers.

Now, they’re phasing dancers back into the studios for practices and rehearsals.

Amid the pandemic, the company is enforcing several safety requirements before allowing dancers and instructors to participate in face-to-face instruction. Masks are required, temperature scans are given, a short health questionnaire must be completed and class sizes are reduced.

Under state guidelines, the dance company is considered a gym facility and must operate under those restrictions, including reopening at 30% capacity.

Executive Director, Douglas Singleton, says the Charlotte Ballet has lived up to the definition of resiliency during the pandemic. Because of the threat of COVID-19, their entire earned revenue model was gone overnight. Contributed funds from donors, in combination with the Paycheck Protection Program, helped to keep them afloat.

Singleton said they’ve had to scale back on their performance schedule this season, which will impact their projected earnings for the year. This includes canceling some of their larger casted shows, including The Nutcracker which typically has a cast size of 200-plus dancers.

The company plans to put on their next performance, Sleeping Beauty, at Belk Theatre on December 10-20.

State guidelines for indoor venues in the months ahead remain unknown, but Singleton is hoping that the show will go on.

“It’s been an extraordinarily trying time, but we pivoted,” Singleton said. “We’re still alive, we’re still good.”

