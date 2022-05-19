CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stained glass has been a powerful art medium for more than a thousand years.

With so much history, most would assume we’ve seen it all by now.

“Every glass is different,” Lauren Puckett told Queen City News. “I love the idea of playing with color; of playing with light.”

At the McColl Center in Charlotte, the artist-in-residence’s glass is full of possibilities.

“I like to really feel all the glass and be present with it,” she said, describing the process of cutting every piece. “And the physicality of it; it’s rough, it’s brutal. I’m breaking, I’m bleeding… and I just find it to be an exciting medium.”

All those breaks eventually lead to a series of squeaks as she works her magic.

“When you work in stained glass it’s almost reverse puzzle-making. So, it kind of lent to my curiosity of how to make things fit,” says Puckett.

She’s doing her part to change the face of the medium. For example, her pieces portraying a Nigerian family.

“And I really wanted to see new imagery and new representation in glass that showed new visual images of women,” Puckett said. “All races, all shapes, I really wanted to show some of their cultural backgrounds.”

And to think, there was once a time when art didn’t fit into her busy life.

“I went to business school because I didn’t think it was a sustainable career,” she says.

Puckett realized working in advertising in Los Angeles didn’t cut it. Sitting behind a computer all day made her long for more.

“I remember having a corner office with a window, but always feeling like I was in a cage,” she recalled.

Those days are far behind her now.

She spent five years mastering all things glass at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

This year, she received four-month residency at the McColl Center, sponsored by the nonprofit Charlotte is Creative.

“Everyone that works at McColl really wants to see the artist succeed. But then it’s great to be surrounded by so many artists in so many different mediums where we can play off each other,” said Puckett.

The whirlwind of creativity may lead to a breakthrough. She’s developing a new process in stained glass that reduces the need for lead.

Puckett says she’ll continue to work out of the McColl Center after her residency is complete this summer.

Her previous career left her unfulfilled.

“Just advertising things that people didn’t need… so I wanted my art to do something different,” she says.

Now, she wants to break down barriers, one shard of glass at a time.

“I want to show new representation in this art form,” Puckett says.