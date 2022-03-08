CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Help me find a wall.”

One local Charlotte artist has used women to inspire her murals all over the city.

“For me, it’s very important to paint my subjects and women because we’re so underrepresented in so many areas like technology, politics, and science, so I’m always painting women for us,” said Rosalia Torres-Weiner.

Rosalia has been painting murals in Charlotte for the last 20 years. One of her latest is a project in the South End outside of the “Ovme” offices. Rosalia said she used words to help encourage women to see themselves as they are.

“Don’t forget, we have power,” said Rosalia. “We have a big role in his world.”

She said it’s a good reminder every day, not just on International Women’s Day. “Don’t forget to use your power.”

She said she’s been inspired by the women of Ukraine. Rosalia said she has the inspiration, the volunteers, and the idea behind the mural. All she needs is a wall.

“Seeing them fleeing their own country and how other women are helping them,” said Rosalia. “That’s women helping women.”