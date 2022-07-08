CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Charlotte-area man was left with nowhere to go after being told he had ten days to get out of his home.

He said he was being evicted for over a few hundred dollars. It was a desperate situation that turned into one of hope after one woman decided to care.

It’s home, for now. But, Mack Smith said time keeps moving faster and faster.

“I can’t hardly sleep, can’t do thing (but) worry about that,” said Mack.

At the end of June, Mack was at the Catawba County Court House when he learned he was being evicted and had ten days to leave his mobile home.





“She met me outside the courtroom,” said Mack.

He was desperate, confused, and hopeless until Crystal Hutson decided to step in.

“He was crying as he left the courtroom, I was leaving also, I just felt in my heart to reach out to him,” said Crystal.

Crystal owns ‘In Your Home Furnishings’ in Hickory. While her shop is known for its furniture, Crystal is known for helping anyone she can.

“He doesn’t have anybody, he’s going to be homeless with two dogs and that adds to the problem,” said Crystal.

Crystal said, she found an easy solution to the problem.

“I did. I was going to pay it,” said Crystal. “Actually, I gave him the funds.”

Crystal said she gave Mack the money he owed to the landlord. It was only a few hundred dollars and she said, it would keep him in his house and off the street. However, she said, the landlord wouldn’t accept the money back in June. Now, it’s even more than that.

“It’s growing interest, we’re at $706 now,” said Crystal.

Queen City News reached out to the owners of the property, Woodridge Investors Inc. On Friday morning, Queen City News spoke with them on the phone, and they said they didn’t have a comment.

“I think Crystal will help me, yeah, yeah I think she will,” said Mack.

Not only is Crystal planning to appeal to the judge on Monday, the date of Mack’s eviction, but she has plans for his place, wherever it may be.

“If he decides to stay there, we’ll go in and fix what needs to be fixed, and we’ll get him all new furniture. We’ve got plenty,” said Crystal.