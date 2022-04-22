CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re all spending more at the grocery store and non-profits and food pantries in Charlotte are feeling the pinch on both sides.

It’s become more expensive to buy the food they need and more people are needing help. Experts say that may likely get more challenging in the summer.

It’s a bit of a numbers game at Loaves and Fishes Friendship Trays.

“Peanut butter is up 18 percent. Ground beef is up 52 percent,” said CEO, Tina Postel.

The math is simple, but it all adds up to a challenging problem for the non-profit.







“We are definitely feeling the pinch, when we’ve gone to our vendors to buy food, like ground turkey, for instance, those prices are up 72 percent year over year,” said Tina.

She said inflation is hitting them hard. When prices at the gas pump and the grocery store go up, so does the need for help.

“When you have to call a nonprofit organization and put your pride on the line and tell us you don’t have enough food to feed your family this evening, that’s a scary situation,” said Tina.

She said, normally it’s a little slower this time of year, but that didn’t happen. She said, it always picks up in the summer and that’s when they feed the most kids.

“It surprises people to hear how many people we feed in June, July, and August. And I have to educate them that hunger doesn’t go on summer vacation,” said Tina.

She said their mission is to feed those who are hungry. That won’t change, even if the prices do. If you would like to help, please click here.