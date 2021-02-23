Charlotte-area artists joining together to help comfort frontline workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the United States marks more than 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, Charlotte artists are helping make sure frontline workers are taken care of during the ongoing pandemic.



It has been about a year since the first COVID-19 case in Mecklenburg County. Since that time, frontline workers at hospitals and assisted living facilities have been working around the clock to save lives and keep others healthy.



“I compare it to a little bit like 9/11. I was still working in New York on 9/11 and as terrible and horrendous as that day was, it was one day,” said Executive Director of Presbyterian Psychological Services, Mary Gail Frawley-O’Dea.

With the pandemic marking a grime milestone, some Charlotte are frontline workers are turning to art as a coping mechanism.



“If I can do just a little something to make somebody less stressed, I am all in for that,” said artist, Susan Lackey.



Lackey painted dozens of water-colored birds for frontline workers at Atrium and Novant hospitals. The pieces of art are small so they can be displayed in workspaces.

“I don’t know. It was something about gathering the materials that just suggested those little birds and they just morphed and grew as I created. They were intended to be fun,” said Lackey.



Now a small group of Charlotte-area artists has joined together, creating more than 300 pieces of water-colored based art, all in hopes of lifting the spirits of frontline workers.

“The artwork, in this case, has really been just a breath of fresh air if you will,” said Chaplain David Carl from Atrium Health.

The pandemic has been hard on everyone’s mental health. Doctors and nurses tell us [patients] how to improve our mental health during this difficult time, but they often are also impacted by the same negative mental side effects.

“The intention is so heavy on caring for others that we [frontline workers] forget about caring for self,” said Chaplain Carl.



Leaders at Atrium Health are using the Code Lavender program to help team members cope with the mental stress of the pandemic by having access to hospital chaplains and holistic nurses.



At Novant Health, mental health sessions are being offered free of charge to frontline workers and first responders who have been impacted by the pandemic.

For artists and others interested in showing their appreciation to healthcare workers, click here or email healthhumanities@novanthealth.org.

For healthcare workers interested in free and financially assisted mental health therapy, click here.