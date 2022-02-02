Charlotte-area agencies address preparedness after Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When the fire started at the fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem Monday night, few people actually knew how much of a problem it could be.

Now, with fumes in the area, and the fire continuing with the threat of a potential explosion, there are questions on the readiness of agencies and businesses in the Charlotte area to similar incidents.

“What happened in Winston-Salem is indicative of what can happen in any community that has large-scale chemical processing, as Mecklenburg County does,” said Tony Bateman, emergency management planner for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office.

Bateman said his office has been looking at the response in Winston-Salem and has been answering questions about the safety of chemical plants here — plants and facilities that Bateman stresses are safe.

“We have very strong zoning laws that keep manufacturing and chemical plants, and schools and businesses in different parts,” said Bateman.

Bateman noted that what happened in Winston-Salem is an outlier. The fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant started Monday night and evacuations were ordered after 600 tons of ammonium nitrate was discovered in and around the facility.

Authorities fear the fire could come into contact with a massive amount of ammonium nitrate and create a massive explosion. A one-mile voluntary evacuation zone has been set up by local officials in Forsyth County while the fire continues.

Fire crews have had to monitor the blaze using drones, due to safety issues in and around the site.

A significant portion of the training involved in Mecklenburg County goes into nuclear disasters, due to two nuclear plants being nearby, and chemical leaks.

Mecklenburg County does have an opt-in program known as CharMeck Alerts, which residents can customize for various circumstances, but officials noted if a chemical leak or a potential explosion hazard happened in Mecklenburg County, they would use a system that would send alerts out to every phone nearby.

“It’s similar to an Amber Alert, where your phone just starts going off,” said Hannah Brown with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.

The threat of a potential explosion in Winston-Salem is also being compounded by exposure to chemicals. Ammonium nitrate can cause respiratory and skin issues.

While protective equipment is encouraged, emergency officials note that even if there is a voluntary evacuation order, heed it, as plans have already been made for it.

“It’s incumbent upon local government to have those plans ready,” said Bateman.