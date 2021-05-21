Charlotte approaching 1,000 “small cell antennas” installed, but why so many?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More people are spotting some strange-looking light poles in and around Charlotte. They started in the Uptown area and are now expanding to neighborhoods.



The poles help with cell service, making sure people are always connected. The City of Charlotte is currently in the process of working with cell phone providers to add more of the cell devices to light poles.



With a sharp eye, the poles are easy to spot.

“I thought they had to something to do with air filtering,” said one Charlotte man walking through South End.

That is a common mistake, according to Charlotte DOT leaders.

“There are what are called small cellular antennas, or small cells,” said David Smith from Charlotte DOT.

The “small cells” act much like smaller versions of a cell tower. The poles assist the cellular network (including working with cell towers) in providing better service to customers.

Federal and state laws allow cell phone companies access to “right of ways” to install small cells. That’s where Charlotte DOT comes in.

“We do have some authority to regulate the location that these are placed,” said Smith.

Light poles are used because of their height, but that hasn’t stopped cell phone providers from asking about other poles within a right of way.

“Today we have not allowed any small cells on traffic mast arm poles,” said Smith.

That’s because poles for traffic lights are already weighed down and can’t handle a lot of additional weight.

Charlotte DOT officials say they have hundreds of requests in the pipeline for new small cell antennas and the Queen City could soon approach 1,000 small cells installed, all coming from several different providers.

“We make every effort to get them to share but when you see them on the same block you’re probably seeing different providers on different poles,” said Smith.



The “small cells” were first installed in the Uptown area in 2012 prior to the Democratic National Convention. At that time it was for 3G service.



In most cases, Charlotte DOT officials will guide cell phone companies to poles that are already established (like light poles), but in rare cases, the providers can build their own pole in an area that needs better service.