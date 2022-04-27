CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announced on Wednesday a delay in yard waste collection due to staffing shortages.

Residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb on their regular collection day and leave it there until collected, city officials said.

Garbage and recycling collection services are operating without delay on a normal schedule.

For convenience, residents also have the option of disposing of yard waste by taking the items in paper bags or reusable containers to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Mecklenburg County may charge fees when disposing at the full-service centers.

Solid Waste Services Actively Recruiting Drivers

Solid Waste Services recently held open interviews to fill 20 collection driver vacancies, the City of Charlotte said. Seventeen drivers are scheduled to start in the next two weeks, which will allow Solid Waste Services to resume on-time collection for yard waste.

Solid Waste Services will host two additional interviews on May 10 and May 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1105 Otts Street. The application period is currently open. Interested applicants can view the job posting and apply for the position at the city’s online employment center.