Charlotte Airport overlook to close for construction of new runway; parkgoers shocked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New construction plans reveal the final location for a fourth parallel runway at Charlotte Douglas Airport. The 10,000-foot runway has been part of the airport’s master plan for a few years. The planned length of the runway was shortened from 12,000 feet long to accommodate surrounding roads.

Not being accommodated is the overlook park on the west side of the airport.

“This has been going on for years, people coming out here enjoying watching planes,” said a man enjoying the view from the park Monday.

Regular visitors were shocked to find out the plans for the new runway included closing down the park.

“My son loves airplanes. It’s going to very sad when it does close down,” said another woman overlooking the airport with her small child.

The Charlotte Airport promises a new overlook park will be built during the runway construction. Something everyone hopes happens sooner rather than later. Construction on the new runway will begin in 2024 with a price tag of more than 600 million dollars.

The new fourth runway will replace the mid-field runway 05-23 to make room for terminal expansions. Concourses B and C are slated to have gates added to accommodate even more traffic as American Airlines expands flying out of the Queen City.