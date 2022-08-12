CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘chaotic’ shootout in uptown Thursday evening led to multiple arrests, firearms seized, and a drug bust, according to CMPD.

Malcolm Townsend, 23, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of meth, among others.

Kalik Foster, 25, is charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen firearm.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.

Kalik Foster (left) & Malcolm Townsend (right) (Courtesy: MCSO)

Police say two groups, who knew each other, were arguing, which led to a shootout.

Officers eventually conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle involved, leading to the arrests of Townsend and Foster, as both were identified as convicted felons.

Foster suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital by Medic.

Townsend had 19 grams of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of meth. Two stolen firearms were also found in the vehicle.

More great work by our officers to highlight: this case out of the Central Division. On August 11, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Montford Point Street in reference to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/yTEnppTZxy — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 12, 2022

Investigation revealed that a second victim was hit by gunfire during the shootout. That person was rushed in another car involved to a local hospital.

That vehicle was searched by police, and a third firearm was recovered.

Three bystander cars were hit by gunfire, and two were occupied, but no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation by CMPD.