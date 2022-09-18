CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting.

Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had a gun.

https://twitter.com/Carowinds/status/1571353489523048448/photo/1

You can see a helicopter hovering over the park. Officials with Carowinds, which hosts the event each year ahead of Halloween, said the incident started in part because of the unruly behavior by several groups of minors, but that there was never any threat to guests.

Scarowinds, which runs on Fridays and Saturdays, closed early as did the park itself Saturday night following the incident.