CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Residents came out in droves to tell the Charlotte City Council how they feel about the Unified Development Ordinance, but now they think their input was ignored.

Residents say recent changes to the document don’t reflect their main and only request: they don’t want single family zoning abolished.

“I don’t feel listened to because you’re not addressing our need,” said Lorena Castillo-Ritz, who came out to protest the abolishment of single-family zoning.

During Monday night’s Charlotte City Council Public Hearing, more than fifty or so residents came out with signs and impassioned speeches surrounding their main issue with the UDO: its abolishment of single-family zoning.

Just a few days after the public hearing city staff released their most recent changes to the document. There were around seventy changes, but not a single change addressed the residents’ concerns.

“The UDO is not a bad thing. But let’s go back and tighten it up. So, I don’t see any [of] what we address changed,” Ritz said.

For those who need a quick refresher, the UDO is a 700-page document, essentially a blueprint for growth in the city. The plan sets rules for things like building height, landscaping and how land is used. It also re-zones the entire city, by abolishing single-family zoning. Meaning you can build things like duplexes, triplexes, and in some cases even quadplexes right next door to single-family homes.

“The City Council is hurting the very people that they say they’re trying to protect. I am 100% Hispanic, and the Hispanic community, they like living in their little houses they like to have in the little spaces in their yards. Please do not abolish single-family zones,” Ritz said.

Councilman Ed Driggs, of District 7, said although he still might not support the whole UDO, there were some great changes made by staff most recently.

“I think the changes are very constructive. They take on board a lot of amendments that were made between the working group and the staff to address some technical issues and a few shortcomings in the plan. So, I regarded generally as a big step forward,” Driggs said.

Driggs said the changes include extending the overlap for the open space and the tree safe, limiting requirements on having specific electric charging stations, and more.

Despite his support of those most recent changes to the UDO, Councilman Ed Driggs says he won’t be able to vote for it in its current form, specifically because of its abolishment of single-family zoning.

The vote for the UDO is scheduled for August 22.