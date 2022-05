CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte firefighters are responding to a high-angle rescue call on the 3700 block of Glen Lake Drive in West Charlotte.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The person is being rescued from the roof of a four-story commercial building.

Details about the incident are extremely limited at this time, but CFD says the person may be suffering from a medical condition.