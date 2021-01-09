CFD, CMPD investigating death after victim found inside flame-engulfed shed

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Officials are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead inside of a shed behind a home that was fully engulfed with flames.

Officials responded to calls regarding the fire around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence located at 3437 Archer Ave. in between West Blvd and I-77, just southeast of the Uptown and South End areas.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a shed in the rear of the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say they located a deceased victim within the shed.

Fire Task Force, CMPD, and arson investigators were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.

