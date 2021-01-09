CFD, CMPD investigating death after victim found inside flame-engulfed shed

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Officials are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead inside of a shed behind a home that was fully engulfed with flames.

Officials responded to calls regarding the fire around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence located at 3437 Archer Ave. in between West Blvd and I-77, just southeast of the Uptown and South End areas.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a shed in the rear of the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say they located a deceased victim within the shed.

Fire Task Force, CMPD, and arson investigators were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral