Woof Warning: Dog alerts owner to house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department battled a blaze that broke out at a north Charlotte home late Tuesday afternoon. FOX 46 was first at the scene.

An adult and a K-9 have been displaced following the house fire, Charlotte Fire tweeted. The K-9 alerted the owner to the fire, they said.

Update Structure Fire; 3000 block of Cricketeer Dr; one adult & k-9 displaced by fire; K-9 alerted occupant to the fire; two homes and several vehicles affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/AIFnEDZcdO — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 8, 2020

CFD said the fire occurred inside a single-story home near 3000 Cricketeer Drive. Medic responded but thankfully there were no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Twenty-three firefighters helped control the fire and it took approximately 15 minutes to contain.

Two homes and several vehicles were affected by the fire, CFD said. The cause is still unclear and this remains an active investigation.

