CFD battalion chief charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CFD says it’s investigating one of its battalion chiefs following a DWI charge.

In a release from on Sunday, the department said Battalion Chief Michael Gerin faces charges in the matter and an investigation is being conducted.

It is unclear at this time exactly when the incident happened and the department did not release any further details.

A battalion chief is considered a commanding officer.

A statement was released from Chief Reginald Johnson.

“Firefighters with the Charlotte-Fired Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards on and off-duty and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust.”