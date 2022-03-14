CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is construction all over Charlotte and it’s usually a welcome sign that the city is growing, but along Central Avenue, it’s just another headache for business owners.

Construction is the view Diana Chiaravalloti, owner of Juice Bar, has had for the past few days.

“We need water every moment of the day,” she said. “We use a ton.”

The second water main break in two weeks on Central Avenue is fueling frustration with area business owners.

“It’s happened so often that I’ve had to get special insurance to cover for loss of water,” said Ryan Grant, part-owner of Moo & Brew. “I’m just waiting now to file a claim because I don’t know when it’s going to be over,” he said.

Every time the water cuts off, so does the revenue stream.

“I mean, thousands of dollars,” Grant said, “and then nobody gets to work so the workers don’t get paid.”

“It’s in the thousands,” Chiaravalloti said.

The latest water main break happened last Thursday. Today, crews were still making repairs.

“They fixed the pipe, it looked like they paved over it, but then they’re out here today again pulling the street up,” Chiaravalloti said.

What happens inside is under their control. The construction, though, is out of their hands, along with any future projects still to come.

“Charlotte is growing so fast and it’s not just the water,” Grant said. “It’s the traffic. You can’t go down the street and not see orange cones somewhere. Just ready for these growing pains to get over with.”

Charlotte Water says the street is going to reopen Tuesday and, God willing, no more water main breaks.