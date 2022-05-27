CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember U.S. military personnel who laid down their lives in service to the nation so we can enjoy the freedoms we have in America today.

The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. It was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

A number of events are scheduled throughout the three-day weekend in the Charlotte area.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

MEMORIAL DAY TRAIL RACE: CHARLOTTE

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC, 6:30 a.m. FREE

Ease into Memorial Day with a morning race through the Whitewater Center’s trail system. Wrangle up your friends and family and hit the scenery with two distances to choose from, 5 miles and 8 miles, as you run along rivers, ponds, and through the forest. Afterward, cool off with some rafting, cold beverages, good food, live music, and fireworks at the Memorial Day Celebration.

PAPER FLAGS & PINWHEELS

Monroe Library, 316 East Windsor Street, Monroe, NC, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Patrons will have the opportunity to make paper flags and pinwheels. A guided assembly of the flags/pinwheels will be presented by Jacinda Scarborough of 923 Fabrics & Crafts. This program will encourage patrons to express creativity and gear up for Memorial Day festivities or celebrations. It also gives patrons the opportunity to celebrate Memorial Day with the library, as we will be closed on the actual day of the holiday.

UPTOWN FARMER’S MARKET

300 S. Davidson Street, Charlotte 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Uptown Farmers Market was established in Spring 2020 and it’s back! Their location at 300 S. Davidson Street, right in the heart of the center city, provides an ideal location for the more than 110,000 residents that live within a 3-mile radius of the market’s site. More details here.

YOGA & MIMOSAS – OUTDOOR FITNESS CLASSES

Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road, Charlotte, NC, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. $5

Join Saturday morning workout classes in Ballantyne! Come back every weekend for an approachable, full-body yoga or barre class followed by refreshing mimosas! Instructors from local studios lead Yoga & Mimosas in Ballantyne’s Backyard every Saturday at 10 a.m. Online registration is required to attend Ballantyne’s Fitness at 11 series workouts. Power Afterhours is free to SweatNET Charlotte members and $15 to the general public.

ALSCO UNIFORMS 300 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC, 1 p.m. $25 – $225

NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars take on NASCAR Cup Series superstars in the Alsco Uniforms 300, an afternoon showcase of speed! Kids 12 and under get in FREE! Practice and qualifying are BACK in 2022! Alsco Uniforms 300 practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday, May 28.

LEMONADE FEST AT BREWERS AT 4001 YANCEY

Brewers at 4001 Yancey, 4001-A Yancey Rd., Charlotte

This year they’re going bigger, better, and BOLDER! Join organizers on Saturday, May 28 for their 2nd Annual Lemonade Fest, celebrating all things Bold Rock Hard Lemonade!

They will have Lemonade drink specials, a Lemonade stand serving up samples, plus slushies, yard games, live music all day long, and more! This is a free event. Live music schedule: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Ben Gatlin Band, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Evenflow. More details here.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

SUMMER KICK-OFF PARTY

Clubhouse, 15705 Lake Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Poolside Music provided by “Caution Blind Driver,” a family trio that came highly recommended. Self-Serve Spread: Hero Sub Sandwiches, Egg & Chicken Salad Croissants, Cheese Trays, Chips, Fruit/Veggie Platters, Deviled Eggs, Variety of Desserts

WHITEWATER RIVER JAM MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy

Start the holiday with a Saturday morning race through the Whitewater Center’s trail system to go with pass activities and yoga. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend. Due to multiple abrupt changes in the firework permitting process prescribed by Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte, the Whitewater Center will no longer feature a fireworks display on Sunday, May 29. More details here.

COCA-COLA 600 NASCAR CUP SERIES

Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC $25 to $400 6 p.m.

Reserved grandstand seats for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 have sold out. Standing-room-only access is available in the popular Turn 4 Sun Deck, which features an excellent view of the racing action and the giant Speedway TV, plus a bar, concessions, games and music.

For just $25, college students with a valid student ID can get a ticket to the Sun Deck.

Kids 12 and under can enjoy the Coca-Cola 600 for just $10.

WALLOWS – TELL ME THAT IT’S OVER TOUR

The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC $35 8 p.m.

Wallows is an American alternative rock band based in Los Angeles composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. The band began releasing songs independently in April 2017 starting with “Pleaser”, which reached number two on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart.

NICK CANNON PRESENTS: MTV WILD ‘N OUT LIVE

PNC Music Pavillion, 707 Pavilion Boulevard, Charlotte, NC $29.50 – $149.50 8 p.m.

The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases and event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you.

By purchasing tickets for this event, you confirm that at the time of the event you will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event, or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot).

Children under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before the event, and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged.

MONDAY, MAY 30

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE

Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 12 p.m.

The Kannapolis Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in Veterans Park at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 30. The ceremony will include remarks from guest speaker Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. of the U.S. Army. There will also be special patriotic music performances and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Everyone is asked to bring lawn chairs and American flags to wave during the ceremony. More here.

