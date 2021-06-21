Caught on Camera: Wig thief at South Blvd. beauty shop nabbed

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A tug of war over tresses was caught on camera in southwest Charlotte.

A worker at Ann’s Beauty Supply on South Boulevard was so determined to keep locks from leaving the store that she got into a tussle with the accused thief.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The employee grabbed a wig right from the hands of a woman trying to steal it and tugged on the hair so hard it landed her on the floor, as the wig bandit walked right out of the door.

“Your life is on the line, you’re fighting for it. I know I’m not a security guard, but you have to. That’s a part of my job,” said store manager Sue Banks.

That’s not why Banks got in to the beauty business.

“I think make people look good, that makes me feel good,” she said.

But having her co-worker have to fight for a wig worth more than a hundred bucks has her anxious.

“It makes me afraid but you gotta be strong enough. You can’t watch them you know.”

Police arrested Kaneisha Bratton and charged her with the theft. Workers say she changed her outfit, but they called police right away and gave them a good description of her car.

“It feels so aggravating, and it’s just so uncalled for,” said Banks.

Banks’ co-worker is still shaken by the video. She’s worried the thefts won’t stop, and she’ll have to keep fighting to keep what belongs to the store.