CATS workers lay out safety demands

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Area Transit Service workers are asking for safety changes after a bus driver was shot and killed on the job.

Forty-one-year-old CATS operator Ethan Rivera was shot near Trade Street in Uptown on February 11. Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith as the suspect in the murder case.

Four days before Rivera was shot and killed, Operator James says his bus was hit with bullets from a BB gun.

“I don’t know if it’s ‘take a target day’ on bus drivers, but it’s pretty bad,” Operator James said. “Four days later, my coworker was killed.”

Queen City News requested data on assaults on CATS employees. In 2021, 14 CATS employees reported assaults. In 2020, 11 CATS employees reported assaults.

Data shows CATS ridership decreased from 18 million in 2020 to 8.7 million in 2021, meanwhile assaults increased. CATS workers say incidents often go unreported.

CATS workers and community members gathered at the Government Center in Uptown to lay out safety changes they’d like to see implemented immediately.

Workers say they want more security on buses and at the transit station, bulletproof barriers around driver areas, and working phones on all buses. Monday marked the second time drivers got together to lay out demands, but at this point, organizers say there are no plans for a strike or walk-off that would impact public service.

“We are not on strike we are just terrified,” Veronica Wallace, CATS operator said. “We want to keep serving you to the best of our ability, not breaking down and crying because our friend was murdered and we didn’t know why.”

After laying out the safety demands, workers gathered in a circle for a prayer for their protection on the job. Mecklenberg County Sheriff Gary McFadden also spoke to the group.

CATS workers hope laying out their demands will prompt leaders to take action before the safety issues prompt workers to seek other employment opportunities. Some drivers say they are already considering other jobs that would be safer.

“If they don’t do something people are going to make changes on their own, “Operator James said. “After a while, they’re not going to have enough manpower.”

CATS workers claim they are assaulted verbally or physically every day. They are circulating petitions and asking passengers who have witnessed the incidents to share their experiences.

In response to the request for more security on buses and at the transit center, a spokesperson CATS said, “CATS contracts our transit police officers through a private security company, Allied Universal. Our contract with Allied Universal is up this year. As part of the RFP process, CATS will certainly consider the need for additional officers. As with many industries, law enforcement is also experiencing a labor shortage. CATS will continue our close partnership with law enforcement partners to implement solutions that meet the needs of our operators.”

CATS operators would like a meeting with CATS CEO John Lewis. There’s no timeline on when that might happen at this time.