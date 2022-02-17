CATS to observe a moment of silence for killed bus driver Friday at noon

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is asking all community members and riders to observe a moment of silence Friday to honor bus driver Ethan Rivera.

CATS will suspend all transit operations for two minutes at 12 p.m. During the moment of silence, operators will only pause service if it is deemed safe with current roadway and traffic conditions.

The 41-year-old Rivera died after an apparent road rage shooting on Friday, Feb. 11. Investigators responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon just after 9:30 p.m., near the 500 block of West Trade Street. When they arrived, they located a CATS bus that had traveled off of the roadway.

Authorities say once officers got to the CATS bus they located Rivera with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. There were four passengers on the bus who were not injured.

Officials are working to find the suspect and motive for the shooting. An investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Riders traveling around noon Friday should plan extra time for their commute. For questions or concerns, please contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).