CATS shooting in Uptown Charlotte turns into homicide after bus driver dies

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver died after he was shot while on duty Friday night in Uptown.

Authorities identified the bus driver as 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Officials responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon just after 9:30 p.m., near the 500 block of West Trade Street on February 11, 2022. When they arrived, they located a CATS bus that had traveled off of the roadway.

Authorities say once officers got to the CATS bus they located the driver with an apparent gunshot wound.

The driver was transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. There were four passengers on the bus who were not injured.

Officials are working to find the suspect and motive for the shooting. An investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case.

Operations Command, the DA’s Office, CFD, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.