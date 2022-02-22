CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Area Transit Service operators say they want to see more security on buses and at the transit center in Uptown.

After Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on the job, CATS drivers say it’s time to see action from leaders to make public transportation safer for passengers and operators.

The Charlotte Transportation System sits between Trade and 4th Street under a faded blue roof. The area has space for at least 20 buses and serves as the central hub for bus routes.

Marsha Rogers drove a CATS bus for 22 years. She says the transit center is a hangout spot ripe for crime.

“We got more crackheads at that transportation center than we do bus drivers,” Rogers said. “We got more drug dealers at the transit center than we do bus drivers. Who wants to work like that?

Over the years, there have been complaints about fights, assaults, and other crimes. Some have even been caught on camera.

CATS officials say the most common crimes reported at the transit center are drugs or alcohol related, trespassing, disorderly conduct, fare evasion, and assault.

CATS hires Allied Universal, a private security company to keep the property safe. Company officials did not respond to emails from Queen City News for details on the safety plan or incident reports. CATS operators say security is scarce at the transit center.

“What is security?” CATS Operator Janette Lowery asked. “If you go down to the transit security is in the building their whole time working so no we don’t even have security.”

Some operators say they warn passengers they drive to the transit center to use caution in the area.

“I do an airport route and I have to bring people from all over the world they come to this city and I have to bring them to the transportation center and tell them to be safe because it’s a mess down there and they don’t have that in other cities,” Hasson Trent, CATS Bus Operator said. “If you want to do something for us start there and clean that place up.”

Officials from CATS responded to Queen City News about CATS operators asking for more security with a statement that said, “Our contract with Allied Universal is up this year. As part of the RFP process, CATS will certainly consider the need for additional officers. As with many industries, law enforcement is also experiencing a labor shortage.”

While CATS irons out details of safety plans, some operators like Rogers are retiring early instead of dealing with what they say are security issues daily.

“I’m not putting my life on the line anymore like that, I have a family too that I want to go home to,” Rogers said.

By 2023, there are plans to open a New Gateway Station to serve as a hub for all public transportation including CATS buses. Queen City News is still working to learn what would happen to this transit center.

CATS operators have started circulating a petition to ask for more security at the transit center and on buses.