CATS offering free rides during Colonial Pipeline shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CATS announced it is offering free rides to the Charlotte community during the shutdown of a major U.S. pipeline as drivers struggle to find gas.

CATS said is monitoring the fuel availability and supply and will make an announcement prior to resuming normal charges.

Over 1,000 gas stations across the Southeast are reportedly running out of fuel, according to an Associated Press report, as the shutdown by a gang of hackers known as “DarkSide” continues into its fifth day.

The Colonial Pipeline, a major fuel pipeline that delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was struck by a cyberattack last Friday.

Governor Cooper asked North Carolinians Wednesday not to buy gas unless it is necessary.

“We will continue our effort to help make sure there is an adequate supply of fuel,” the governor said.

Colonial anticipated the restoration of most of its normal operations by the end of the week.