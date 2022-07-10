CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte’s public transportation system continues to see delayed services due to staffing issues on Sunday.

The CityLYNX operated on a 45-minute delay Sunday morning and CATS bus services were delayed due to 40 driver absences.

Manpower constraints have become a central theme in the Queen City, and a three-day labor hiring event is being held this week in Charlotte.

CATS is asking for the public’s patience while they address an industry-wide labor issue.

Last month for two consecutive days, nearly 100 CATS bus operators were absent.