CATS installs plexiglass barriers between seats on buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System is stepping up its coronavirus protective measures by adding plexiglass barriers between seats on all local fixed-route and paratransit buses.

“Our team has worked diligently during the pandemic to provide safe, reliable transit service to the Charlotte region. We proactively implemented stringent cleaning protocols, modified transit schedules, installed social distancing signage, removed seats on buses and capped passenger loads,” said CATS CEO John Lewis.

Plexiglass Barrier Installed on CATS Busses (courtesy of CATS)

CATS said the barriers have been installed on 83 paratransit vehicles as of Wednesday and it expects to complete installation on all 166 local fixed-route buses by the end of October.

The transportation agency said it is encouraging all riders to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face coverings.

