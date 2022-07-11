CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Area Transit System public transportation officials are working to hire more bus drivers. Transit Management of Charlotte will host a three-day job fair. Right now, transit officials say CATS is short at least 74 drivers. This leads to major problems for many riders.

The latest data shows on average 15,189 use the buses and trains every day. Ron Falls rides the bus from West Boulevard to North Tryon for work.

CATS, LYNX see another day of staffing issues, delayed services

“The buses are messed up they make people late to work and can’t get home,” Falls said. “I had to be at work at 4:00 got here, at 2:30, and didn’t get to work until 4:30-5:00 waiting on one bus.”

Falls uses the 11. Queen City News met another rider who prefers to go by Willie. He says he’s had problems with the same route and the bus doesn’t show up.

“Last night, I had to get the train to go to the hospital,” Willie said. “I sat there three hours and waited on number 11 and it never showed up.”

Since June 22, CATS has been tweeting out how many bus drivers are absent every day. CATS officials declined Queen City News’ request for an interview but sent a written response about the absences writing.

“The number of absences CATS has been sharing via Twitter only accounts for day-of, unplanned absences. This number does not include vacant positions. Absences occur because of many factors. Like most organizations, CATS is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to planned vacations, childcare issues, leaves of absence, and unplanned absences,” a CATS spokesman said.

Transit officials set a goal to hire 100 drivers in 100 days. In the meantime-people are experiencing major delays. Cats officials hope a three-day job fair can help.

CATS Pass is an app designed to help passengers navigate the delays as the transit system works through shortages. In public meetings, transit officials acknowledge a glitch where the app shows buses that don’t exist and won’t show up that day.

In the most recent transportation and planning meeting, CATS CEO John Lewis says they’re tackling the high turnover by increasing operator pay and retention bonuses while addressing safety concerns.

“Which will give them hopefully a more attractive situation for new employees to want to join our bus service,” Lewis said.

The job fair happens at 3145 South Tryon St on July 12th, 13th, and 14th from 9-11 a.m. then again from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14th, you can weigh in on your transit experience at the next Metropolitan Transportation Committee Meeting at 4 p.m. in person and virtually.